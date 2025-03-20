GS Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $959.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

