Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $8.34. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 2,440 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of Gyrodyne worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.