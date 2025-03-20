Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$119.86 and traded as low as C$80.33. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$81.96, with a volume of 33,845 shares changing hands.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$759.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

