Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 15,149 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 307.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after buying an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after buying an additional 637,505 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $676,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,732.77. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,352. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

