Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 512.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

