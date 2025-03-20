Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after buying an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average is $175.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

