Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 12,687 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

