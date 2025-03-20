Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £10,727 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727 ($13,954.73).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, February 17th, Katerina Patmore purchased 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.06 ($196.51).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($192.96).

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of Harworth Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 171.50 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 232,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £564.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.54).

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.