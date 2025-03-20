Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 1,780,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,262,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

