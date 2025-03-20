Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Up 16.8% – Here’s Why

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) rose 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 69.74% and a negative net margin of 14.56%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

