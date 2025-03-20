Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,109.49 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,147 ($14.87). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.72), with a volume of 46,064,480 shares.

Hiscox Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,096.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.23.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.