Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,109.49 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,147 ($14.87). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.72), with a volume of 46,064,480 shares.

Hiscox Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,096.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.23.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

