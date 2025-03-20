HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$203.65 and last traded at C$203.65. 1,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$193.55.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.18.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

