HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 846.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $270.90 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.03 and its 200 day moving average is $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

