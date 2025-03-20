iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.62. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

