illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL) Senior Officer Sells C$137,407.40 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Joe Ontman sold 52,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$137,407.40.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of illumin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

