Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. 7,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 9,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

