Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Up 34.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) rose 34.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

