Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Up 34.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) rose 34.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Ingenia Communities Group Trading Up 34.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenia Communities Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.