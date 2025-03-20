Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases 156,500 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,035,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,162,145.78. This trade represents a 1.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.6 %

FLWS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 701,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $360.62 million, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

