Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) SVP Sells 19,512 Shares of Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) SVP Marcia Belvin sold 19,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $11,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,636 shares in the company, valued at $149,181.60. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

CTMX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,571. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

