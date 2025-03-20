Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 105,606 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 105,606 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,010,649.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,073.09. This represents a 36.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OppFi Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,304,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

