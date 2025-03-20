Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 105,606 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 105,606 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,010,649.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,073.09. This represents a 36.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OppFi Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,304,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of OppFi
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OppFi
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.