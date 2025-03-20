International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 363.80 ($4.72). 17,436,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 4,907,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.40 ($4.71).

International Distributions Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

