Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.44. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 14,629 shares traded.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

