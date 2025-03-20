Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 5,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. American Trust bought a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the third quarter worth $339,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Company Profile

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

