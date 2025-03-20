Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and traded as high as $70.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 32,218 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $383.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

