Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,513,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 993% from the previous session’s volume of 321,466 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.14.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
