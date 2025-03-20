Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,513,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 993% from the previous session’s volume of 321,466 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.14.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.