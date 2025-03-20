Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (BECN, CRM, DOO, GLUE, IVVD, KAPA, LUG, LVLU, MCRB, ORIC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 20th:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$70.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

