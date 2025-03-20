Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (BECN, CRM, DOO, GLUE, IVVD, KAPA, LUG, LVLU, MCRB, ORIC)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 20th:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$70.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

