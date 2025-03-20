Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVVD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invivyd currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVVD

Invivyd Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IVVD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 3,868,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $50,318.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,568,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,675.08. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 365,943 shares of company stock valued at $171,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 644.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 222,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.