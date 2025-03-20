iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $568.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

