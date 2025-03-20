iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,572,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,563 shares.The stock last traded at $123.55 and had previously closed at $123.62.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,519 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,699,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,264,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,080,000.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

