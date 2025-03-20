iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MBB stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.