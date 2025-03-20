Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 250,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 121,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

