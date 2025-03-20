Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 90 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $10,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,920.60. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Marraccini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 197 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $21,955.65.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 656.88, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,612 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 141.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

