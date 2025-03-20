JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVALGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 366,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the previous session’s volume of 67,886 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.29.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.