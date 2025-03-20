JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 366,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the previous session’s volume of 67,886 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

