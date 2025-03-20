Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kion Group
Kion Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.