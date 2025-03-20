Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.96.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

