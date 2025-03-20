Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.80. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

