Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 3.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.46 and last traded at $82.53. Approximately 109,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 156,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMB

Limbach Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $919.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 129,869 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $5,041,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 186.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.