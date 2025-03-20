Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
