Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 629,263 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

