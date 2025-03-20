Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Posts Earnings Results

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.00% and a negative net margin of 1,237.00%.
Mangoceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,913. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Mangoceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.
About Mangoceuticals
