Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Posts Earnings Results

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.00% and a negative net margin of 1,237.00%.

Mangoceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,913. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Mangoceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

