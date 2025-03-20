MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.83. 10,450,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,956,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

