Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.43 and last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 578989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

