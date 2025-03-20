Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Reduced by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. This represents a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $232.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

