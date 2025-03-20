Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Issues Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Marshalls Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.68. The company has a market capitalization of £607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.46) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Bourne sold 14,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.08), for a total value of £33,293.76 ($43,311.77). Also, insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,090.41). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

