Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,965.50 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 5,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,965.50.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.52. 68,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,090. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$558.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.10.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

