Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.47-1.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,426,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micron Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.