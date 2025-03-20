Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.03.

Microsoft stock opened at $387.82 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $376.91 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

