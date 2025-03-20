Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.44.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

