Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Acquires $98,400.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,308.24. This represents a 4.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 1,038 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $10,390.38.

Mistras Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 284,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,142. The company has a market cap of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

