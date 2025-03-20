Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 31500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Moon River Moly Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

