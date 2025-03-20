Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize technologies operating at the atomic or molecular level. They typically include firms working in diverse industries such as medicine, electronics, and materials science, often representing innovative but potentially volatile investments due to the emerging nature of nanotechnology fields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.96. 175,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 711,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,820. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 5,175,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552. NVE has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

